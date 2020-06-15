IBM (NYSE:IBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $121.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,458. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBM by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,840,000 after acquiring an additional 638,218 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of IBM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,521,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of IBM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 708,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of IBM by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 480,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after acquiring an additional 411,610 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

