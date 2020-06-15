Insider Buying: Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Director Purchases 1,560 Shares of Stock

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Director Lawrence J. Deangelo bought 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $10,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence J. Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Lawrence J. Deangelo bought 14,412 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $110,684.16.

On Monday, May 11th, Lawrence J. Deangelo bought 15,000 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Lawrence J. Deangelo bought 15,469 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $144,789.84.

NASDAQ MRLN traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $7.89. 129,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marlin Business Services from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the first quarter valued at $552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 564,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 65.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

