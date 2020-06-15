Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $74.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,006,000 after purchasing an additional 374,736 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,860,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 605,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,869. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

