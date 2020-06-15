Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Down 8.2% in May

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the May 14th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 897,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.89. 215,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -142.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRG. ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Compass Point cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.