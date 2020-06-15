Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.89. 570,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,216. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

