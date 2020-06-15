LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LGI Homes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $4.86 on Monday, hitting $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 332,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.