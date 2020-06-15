MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,041. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.71.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $189,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,775,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after buying an additional 52,620 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 415,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 592,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Analyst Recommendations for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

