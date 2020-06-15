Mark J. Silk Acquires 8,652 Shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Director Mark J. Silk acquired 8,652 shares of SIFCO Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark J. Silk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

On Thursday, June 11th, Mark J. Silk acquired 16,935 shares of SIFCO Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $71,465.70.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,603. SIFCO Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.