Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

Meridian Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meridian Bancorp to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. 2,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,977. The company has a market cap of $577.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBSB. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

