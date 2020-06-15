Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

MIME traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 837,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,075. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,061.00, a PEG ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,611.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 19,380 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $853,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,500 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mimecast by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,614,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $14,540,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $13,982,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $13,739,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

