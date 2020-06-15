Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the May 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on MTEM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $646.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 12.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

