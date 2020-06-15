Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CAO Sells $28,341.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $28,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $27,233.97.

Shares of MNTA traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,322,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,473. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.47. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $37.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNTA. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

