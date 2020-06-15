Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 1,728.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,728.75 ($22.00).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($22.40) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,820 ($23.16) to GBX 1,630 ($20.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,830 ($23.29) to GBX 1,750 ($22.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,870 ($23.80) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($22.91) to GBX 1,900 ($24.18) in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of LON MNDI traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,439.50 ($18.32). 1,326,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.72) and a 52-week high of £1,702.50 ($2,166.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,423.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,526.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.90.

In related news, insider Andrew King acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($16.95) per share, for a total transaction of £293.04 ($372.97).

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

