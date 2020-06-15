Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Short Interest Down 7.9% in May

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,890,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 14th total of 19,420,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,797,000 after buying an additional 1,832,725 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 28,782,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,449,000 after buying an additional 1,127,959 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $260,489,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,029,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,400,000 after buying an additional 838,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,991,000 after buying an additional 2,095,471 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,050. Mplx has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

