NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 14th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $9.07. 9,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,492. The company has a market capitalization of $432.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,712 shares of company stock worth $1,239,114. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 60.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 88,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 220,438 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

