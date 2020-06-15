Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $191.24 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $177.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,433. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

