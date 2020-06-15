OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Short Interest Update

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the May 14th total of 6,090,000 shares. Approximately 22.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. FMR LLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,876,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after buying an additional 660,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OptiNose by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,702,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 151,317 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,439,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in OptiNose by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 403,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,339. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $250.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

