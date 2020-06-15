PennantPark Investment Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.9%.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $254.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $388,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 133,102 shares in the company, valued at $295,486.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 118,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,078. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

