Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.
NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $12.17 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.43.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
