Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $35.11. 615,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 1.32. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 846.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

