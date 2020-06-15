Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $35.11. 615,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 1.32. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 846.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit