Request (REQ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $671,124.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Request has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Mercatox, CoinPlace and Kyber Network. Request has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $671,124.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.05799239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00053753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032030 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Koinex, KuCoin, Mercatox, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Huobi Global, Gate.io, WazirX, Radar Relay, Coineal, Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

