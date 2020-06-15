Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,895.89 ($24.13).

RDSA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell to GBX 1,150 ($14.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.27) price target (up from GBX 1,650 ($21.00)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. HSBC decreased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,575 ($20.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.27) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSA stock traded down GBX 15.60 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,334.80 ($16.99). The stock had a trading volume of 5,428,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($33.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,331.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,724.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.