Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,913.52 ($24.35).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDSB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.64) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,545 ($19.66) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,850 ($23.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.27) price target (up from GBX 1,650 ($21.00)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,800 ($22.91) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,290.80 ($16.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($33.69). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,282.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,704.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

