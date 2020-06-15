Sai Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.38 Million (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.05799239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00053753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032030 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012238 BTC.

About Sai

Sai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

