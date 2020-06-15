Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $658.87.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Shopify from $775.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shopify stock traded up $62.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $805.47. 4,041,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $730.02 and its 200-day moving average is $510.67. Shopify has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $844.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -694.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit