Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $658.87.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Shopify from $775.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shopify stock traded up $62.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $805.47. 4,041,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $730.02 and its 200-day moving average is $510.67. Shopify has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $844.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -694.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

