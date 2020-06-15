Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Declines By 8.4%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the May 14th total of 33,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,385,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.72. 38,084,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,270,952. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

