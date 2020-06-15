Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €99.29 ($111.56).

SIX2 has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of Sixt stock traded up €0.55 ($0.62) during trading on Monday, hitting €71.85 ($80.73). The stock had a trading volume of 86,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56. Sixt has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($37.42) and a 1 year high of €100.00 ($112.36).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

