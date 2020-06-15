Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.47.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7,503.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 189,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 186,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $26,323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 215,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 81,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 77.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 65,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,877,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: Arbitrage

Analyst Recommendations for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit