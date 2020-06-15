Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.47.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7,503.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 189,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 186,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $26,323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 215,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 81,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 77.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 65,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,877,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

