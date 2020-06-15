Status Market Cap Hits $84.27 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, CoinTiger and OTCBTC. Status has a market cap of $84.27 million and approximately $21.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.01860003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00173167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00110705 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Huobi, IDAX, HitBTC, DragonEX, Neraex, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Upbit, Ovis, Koinex, ABCC, Tidex, ChaoEX, Bithumb, OOOBTC, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Poloniex, TOPBTC, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Binance, DEx.top, CoinTiger, BigONE, IDEX, DDEX, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Kyber Network and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

