Steem Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, RuDEX and Huobi. Over the last week, Steem has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $73.88 million and $4.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,423.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.02507490 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00657776 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000653 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 386,701,119 coins and its circulating supply is 369,727,025 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Binance, GOPAX, RuDEX, Bithumb, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

