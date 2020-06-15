Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives $18.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

STL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.06. 1,890,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,485. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.66. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.