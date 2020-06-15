Stratis (STRAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.85 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004384 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Bithumb, Cryptomate and Bittylicious. During the last week, Stratis has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $41.25 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006282 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044285 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,839,385 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptomate, Bittylicious, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, Binance, SouthXchange and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

