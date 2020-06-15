Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. 1,201,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,028. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 483.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

