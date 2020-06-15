Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.06. 1,146,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,495. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.97 and a 1 year high of C$13.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -716.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently -4,800.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

