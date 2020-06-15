TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CGBD. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. 433,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,482. The stock has a market cap of $517.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. As a group, analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 17,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,014.40. Also, CEO Linda Pace bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,320.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in TCG BDC by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

