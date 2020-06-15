TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 91,344 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

