Tidex Token Price Down 24.1% Over Last Week (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $13,025.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003141 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

