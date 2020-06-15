Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 14th total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 381,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 88,760 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,270,000 after purchasing an additional 207,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 992,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Cfra reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Shares of TD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.08. 45,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.