Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.47. 1,266,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.05. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $124.43. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Analyst Recommendations for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit