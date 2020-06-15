Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.47. 1,266,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.05. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $124.43. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

