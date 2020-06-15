TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,273 shares of company stock worth $101,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,376,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 578,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 147,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. 822,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,673. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $610.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

