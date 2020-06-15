Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Umpqua by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 150,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 3.1% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

