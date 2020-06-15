Unibright (UBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.96 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $53.92 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003850 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Unibright has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.01860003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00173167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00110705 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Liquid, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

