Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,395.56 ($55.94).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,200 ($53.46) to GBX 4,310 ($54.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($52.82) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($61.09) to GBX 4,900 ($62.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($56.00) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday.

Get Unilever alerts:

LON ULVR traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,290 ($54.60). 2,196,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,202.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,308.57. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($45.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,333 ($67.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.14 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $34.72. Unilever’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.