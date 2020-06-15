Winnebago Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 340.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

WGO opened at $64.15 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Braun acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Sidoti cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

