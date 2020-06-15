Winnebago Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.
Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 340.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
WGO opened at $64.15 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11.
In other news, Director Christopher J. Braun acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Sidoti cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.
