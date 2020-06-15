Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. IBERIABANK reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth about $3,905,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $8,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,984. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

