Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Brokerages expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.69. Allegion reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegion.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Allegion by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:ALLE traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,329. Allegion has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.