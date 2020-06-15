Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Brokerages expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.69. Allegion reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Allegion by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,329. Allegion has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

