Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $360,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.7% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROLL stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.96. The company had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,740. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.56. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.90.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.