Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $238.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total transaction of $205,823.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,924.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.41. 292,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

