Zeepin Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $400,826.41 and $3,674.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.01858541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00173346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00041576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00110423 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

