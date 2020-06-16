$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.39 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In related news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $8,245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NCR by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 22,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.